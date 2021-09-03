Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 443,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,809 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 507,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.9% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 34.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 207,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 53,707 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEA opened at $21.77 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $107,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,810 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

