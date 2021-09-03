Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $11.55 Million Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,231 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $11,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $126,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day moving average is $71.35. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

