Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 19.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GM stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.