Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total value of $2,128,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EL opened at $344.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.68. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.23 and a 12-month high of $347.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

