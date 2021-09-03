My DeFi Pet (DPET) One Day Volume Hits $4.91 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $28.33 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for about $4.12 or 0.00008294 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00066552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00131070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00155402 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,905.28 or 0.07864572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,762.01 or 1.00212260 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.00 or 0.00813588 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.