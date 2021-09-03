Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona Sells 1,978 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $44,880.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 21,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $505,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $60,399.75.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MYOV shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, lowered their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 30.8% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $588,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $4,394,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 11.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

