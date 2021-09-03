Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Stock Price Up 7.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s share price rose 7.8% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $26.82 and last traded at $26.82. Approximately 16,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 820,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Specifically, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,328.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 302,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,779,267 and have sold 32,709 shares valued at $759,981. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. lowered their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.86.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after buying an additional 775,758 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after buying an additional 597,216 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,218,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,893,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

