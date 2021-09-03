MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Gap Up to $104.10

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $104.10, but opened at $109.41. MYR Group shares last traded at $108.50, with a volume of 164 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.23.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MYR Group by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MYR Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 1,234.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MYR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYRG)
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
