MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Gap Up to $104.10

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $104.10, but opened at $109.41. MYR Group shares last traded at $108.50, with a volume of 164 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.23.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MYR Group by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MYR Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 1,234.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

