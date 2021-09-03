MyWish Achieves Market Cap of $1.92 Million (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One MyWish coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MyWish has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $135.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00061467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014066 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00128645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.00787777 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00046877 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

