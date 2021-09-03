Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.37. 20,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 27,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.73 million, a PE ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NANX)

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.