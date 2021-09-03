Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 3,245 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,668,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,264 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,256,000 after acquiring an additional 338,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,840 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,362,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,540,446,000 after buying an additional 1,738,469 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.89. 475,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,969,807. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.79.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

