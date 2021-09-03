Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 4,651 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after buying an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $162,231,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.63. 437,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,971,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.83.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

