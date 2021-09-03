Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $3.06 Million Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 219.9% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,818,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,030 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,990 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,343,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,886,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

AQN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.65. 96,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,413. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

