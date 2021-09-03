Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1,204.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,535 shares of company stock worth $5,201,698 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.23. The company had a trading volume of 26,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,184. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.68. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $248.71.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

