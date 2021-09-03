Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,168 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SAP by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.87. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $167.60. The company has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.