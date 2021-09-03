National Bankshares Increases BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$135.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of BRP to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a C$122.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$126.00.

Shares of DOO stock traded up C$8.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$126.21. The stock had a trading volume of 268,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,044. BRP has a 52-week low of C$61.35 and a 52-week high of C$126.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$101.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.18 billion and a PE ratio of 13.41.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.6700001 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

