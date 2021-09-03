National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 4,157 Shares

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $224,602.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 817 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $44,240.55.

NASDAQ:NRC traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.13. 206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,846. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in National Research by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of National Research by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Research by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

