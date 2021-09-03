National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Short Interest Update

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the July 29th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 837,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $3,194,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 35,226 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,726 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.78.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $58.51. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

