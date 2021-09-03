Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.680-$0.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NGVC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. 50,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,749. The company has a market cap of $269.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.22. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGVC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

