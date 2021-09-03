nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Barclays

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NCNO. William Blair started coverage on nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.63 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.69.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $72.52 on Thursday. nCino has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a PE ratio of -131.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,032,962.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,563 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $906,983.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,355,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

