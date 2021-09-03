Nestree Price Hits $0.0043 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Nestree has a market cap of $7.39 million and approximately $771,240.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nestree has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,074.03 or 1.00020805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00048249 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00072030 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001719 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007831 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,730,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nestree

