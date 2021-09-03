New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 18,415 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,415 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in FOX in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in FOX by 123.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in FOX in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 13.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $841,355.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,867 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,881.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FOX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

