New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,414 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in SI-BONE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SI-BONE by 343.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth $206,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIBN. began coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $24.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $824.46 million, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.43. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. On average, research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 17,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $562,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $1,283,938.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,837 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,866. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

