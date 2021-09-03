New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SAP were worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 50.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.10.

NYSE:SAP opened at $148.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.53 and a 200-day moving average of $137.87. The company has a market capitalization of $183.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $167.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

