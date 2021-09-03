New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 40.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 51,709 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 411,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 78,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 64,144 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.66.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. UBS Group upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $245,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261 shares in the company, valued at $13,164.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.