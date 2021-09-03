New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $7.68 Million in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,035 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NICE by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of NICE by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,578,000 after buying an additional 19,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NICE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $294.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $209.26 and a 1-year high of $300.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. decreased their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.85.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

