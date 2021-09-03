New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $7.88 Million in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 134,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,685,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000.

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.84. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $63.52.

