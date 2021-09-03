New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $7.88 Million in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 134,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,685,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000.

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.84. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $63.52.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.