New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Cimarex Energy worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XEC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 159.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE XEC opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

