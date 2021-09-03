New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,860 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of PPD worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPD. Strs Ohio grew its position in PPD by 2,105.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,049 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in PPD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in PPD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PPD by 6,953.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.91.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $46.71 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $43.41.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

