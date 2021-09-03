NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the July 29th total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NewMarket stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $349.36. The stock had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,039. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.33. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $297.29 and a 52-week high of $432.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get NewMarket alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NewMarket by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.