NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,929. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76.

Get NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

In other NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,489.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 25,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $394,482.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 114,531 shares of company stock worth $1,654,618.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

About NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.