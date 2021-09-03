Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $127,244.00

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $12.39 million and approximately $127,244.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00061454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00123046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.73 or 0.00788730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00046842 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

SHROOM is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

