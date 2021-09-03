NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 1.5% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after acquiring an additional 910,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,680,000 after acquiring an additional 105,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.29. 4,205,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $110.21 and a one year high of $174.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

