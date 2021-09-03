NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NIKE stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.49. The stock had a trading volume of 202,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,291,700. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

