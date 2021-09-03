Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $27.180-$27.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.24 billion-$15.24 billion.

Shares of Nintendo stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $61.90. 675,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,183. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.60. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $56.72 and a 12-month high of $82.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.86.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.35%. Equities analysts expect that Nintendo will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. lowered shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nintendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

