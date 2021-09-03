Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s FY2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

