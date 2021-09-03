Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 529,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $30,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

Shares of USB traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.93. 94,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,622,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.67.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

