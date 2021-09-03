Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 765 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 274,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $25,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after buying an additional 2,148,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after buying an additional 1,252,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after buying an additional 52,804 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,695,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,672,000 after buying an additional 35,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,591,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,254,000 after buying an additional 134,443 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.55. 9,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,402. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MNST shares. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

