Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,044 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $11,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 73.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day moving average is $63.40. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $24,998,850.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,681,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,942,975.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 18,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,196,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,237,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,225,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,665,088 shares of company stock valued at $405,826,799 over the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.