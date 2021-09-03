Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 890,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 27,932 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $13,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,701 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,483,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 76.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 25.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

F opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.