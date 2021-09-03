Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,748,433.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $113.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.16. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.10 and a 1-year high of $118.22. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

