Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.61 Million Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,258 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $10,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR opened at $64.60 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average of $64.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $284,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,088 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

