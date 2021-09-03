Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.99 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,395 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in DexCom by 201.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in DexCom by 29.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after acquiring an additional 451,362 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $91,730,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 22.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,021,000 after acquiring an additional 232,083 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $539.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $555.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $478.46 and its 200-day moving average is $413.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,109 shares of company stock worth $28,528,412. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

