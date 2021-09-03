Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $15,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $1,029,084,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 803.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,142,000 after buying an additional 874,979 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $142,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,538,000 after purchasing an additional 636,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after acquiring an additional 627,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG opened at $224.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.88.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.