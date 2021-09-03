Nord/LB Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €144.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €149.45 ($175.83).

WCH opened at €151.20 ($177.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €131.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €126.71. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 1 year high of €152.15 ($179.00).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

