Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Receives $3.83 Average PT from Analysts

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

NAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $3,352,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a market cap of $393.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

