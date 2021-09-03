Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $77,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,947 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nordson by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,993,000 after purchasing an additional 195,534 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Nordson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Nordson by 90.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,224,000 after purchasing an additional 459,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nordson by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,931,000 after purchasing an additional 29,475 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $242.59 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $245.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,000 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

