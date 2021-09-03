Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 90.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,224,000 after acquiring an additional 459,332 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,993,000 after acquiring an additional 195,534 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth about $36,250,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $29,191,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 167.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 191,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,047,000 after buying an additional 119,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $242.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.52 and a 200-day moving average of $212.97. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $245.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

