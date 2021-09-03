Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.10.

NSC opened at $253.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.56.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

