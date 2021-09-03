Northwest Bancshares Inc. Boosts Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in PPL by 547.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 4,285.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in PPL by 44.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,883. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.